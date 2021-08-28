Murdaugh, Mary

Mary Harriet Murdaugh, age 80 of Woodstock, GA, passed away early Saturday morning, August 28, 2021. A private family service will be held at a later date. Known to those who loved her as MiMi, her love of life inspired all who met her. Mrs. Murdaugh is survived by her two daughters and a son: Jan Waters, Asheville, NC, Judy (Randy) Wortz, Waleska, GA, Bob (Audrey) Murdaugh, Birmingham, AL, brother Francis Edwin "Ed" (Peggy) Hallman, Atlanta, GA, sister Elizabeth Snitzer, Brookhaven, GA, 11 grandchildren, Brenden Waters, Rachel Jessee, Christie Pinson, Erin Belarmino, Devin Waters- Burbach, Carla Cowan, Curtis Wortz, Austin Murdaugh, Noah Murdaugh, Sarah Murdaugh, April Murdaugh and 13 great grandchildren. Brother-in-law, Robert (Carla) Murdaugh, Woodstock, GA. She is preceded in death by her husband Harry Frank Murdaugh, Sr, son Harry Frank Murdaugh, Jr., son-in-law Jim Waters and brother-in-law Dr. Joseph Snitzer III. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canton Nursing Center at Address: 321 Hospital Rd, Canton, GA 30114 Phone: (770) 479-8791 The staff of Darby funeral Home is honored to serve the Murdaugh Family.