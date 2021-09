The brother of Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten has shared a photo of them together shortly before she suffered a heart attack as a teenager, amid her struggles with anorexia.Posting the photo on his fundraising page for the eating disorder support charity SEED, Chris Charles said he and his family had almost “lost” Oaten “too many times”.“I have seen my sister, Gemma, go through many tough battles, visited her in referral units and hospitals not knowing if she would pull through and know that I would not wish this illness on any person or family,” he wrote.“The top photo on the...