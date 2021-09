It might be hard to believe, but once upon a time slip dresses weren’t actually the star of the show — rather, they were intended to be worn as an undergarment so that sheer dresses wouldn’t be see-through. As for today, you probably can’t imagine hiding away the chic piece under any form of clothing. And while a silk midi dress is still popular among fashion insiders, its younger sister (aka, the slip skirt) has taken center stage. As it turns out, thanks to all the new colorways, prints, and design details emerging, figuring out how to wear a slip skirt is easier than ever.