Richmond, VA

1229 Warren Ave, Richmond City, VA 23227

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRARE LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION IN BELLEVUE! First floor and Second floor Primary Bedrooms! This newly built luxury home is a once in a generation opportunity for this neighborhood. Known as Richmond's "Best Kept Secret", the eclectic and quiet neighborhood of Bellevue is home to small neighborhood mom and pop shops and restaurants that always beat the crowd. Visit Macarthur Street and Bellevue Ave to see what I am talking about. Nice sized yards and space, while still being in close proximity to everything Richmond has to offer. Super Convenient to 64, I95, and 95. The First Floor is an entertainers dream space with indoor-outdoor flow. Designed By California Interior Designers, every selection and finish is far superior to normal builder grade spec homes. Huge Front Porch opens up to Living room with wifi-enabled gas fireplace, high grade built-ins and trim. This space flows into huge luxury kitchen with marble counters, giant island, 36 inch gas range, wine/dry bar, walk-in pantry, and dining room. First Floor primary features free standing tub, Walk-thru shower, double vanity, walk in closet, and linen storage. Upstairs, Huge laundry, second Master suite and much more.

