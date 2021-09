Who the Baer at Fondazione Prada, Milan explores dream-reality confusion via the life and times of a cartoon bear. Who the Baer is a cartoon character dreamed up by Simon Fujiwara during the pandemic-induced lockdown year of 2020. Although there’s obviously a fair degree of conscious appropriation involved in that dreaming-up. Appropriately, then, the majority of the works on show take the form of mixed-media collage (from conventional combinations of paper to structures incorporating moving image and kinetic sculptures) and explore a certain degree of what a trained psychologist might term ‘dream-reality confusion’ (the dream is contaminated by the real, unless it’s the other way around).