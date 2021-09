JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville State soccer team could not capitalize on 35 shots in a 1-0 setback to Gardner-Webb on Friday evening at the JSU Soccer Field. The loss drops the Gamecocks to 3-2 on the season and snaps their three-match winning streak. The Runnin' Bulldogs notched their first win of the season after starting the season with four losses. Jax State will look to bounce back from Friday's result on Sunday, hosting Georgia Southern out of the Sun Belt Conference. Opening kick is set for 1 p.m. on the JSU campus. Admission is free for all JSU home soccer matches. The match will also be streamed on ESPN+.