NASCAR driver Justin Haley won at Daytona by just .023 seconds in incredible photo finish

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway was delayed from Friday until Saturday because of weather, but the drivers made up for it by putting on a fun show at the iconic 2.5-mile track.

And then the photo finish was incredible.

In NASCAR’s second-tier series race, the Wawa 250 came down to the final lap and ended in a three-wide finish with Justin Haley stealing the checkered flag by barely — BARELY — edging out his teammates A.J. Allmendinger and Jeb Burton, along with Justin Allgaier, to take the checkered flag.

The margin of victory? Just .023 seconds, per NASCAR. That’s wild, and it was so close it was hard to tell exactly who finished first. But the 100-lap race came down to the final few inches.

So close, but Haley came out on top for his first Xfinity Series win of the season and the fourth superspeedway victory of his career. He’s now won two Daytona races and two Talladega Superspeedway races in the second-tier series — the only Xfinity wins of his career — and won a rain-shortened Daytona race in the premier Cup Series in 2019.

Here’s a look at this super close photo finish.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

(James Gilbert/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

(AP Photo/David Graham)

