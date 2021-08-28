Cancel
New York City, NY

Judy Collins - Live At The Town Hall, NYC Out Today

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudy Collins has released her new album Live At The Town Hall, NYC, today. She recorded it live at the Town Hall in New York City with a full band in February of this year, when she hosted a livestream concert from the historic and otherwise empty venue due to the pandemic. This new live recording revisits her legendary 1964 performance at the Town Hall, which was her solo concert debut in NYC. In February, Collins revisited nearly the same setlist as her 1964 concert, including “Winter Sky,” “My Ramblin Boy,” “Coal Tattoo” and “Cruel Mother.” Collins’ setlist reflected the need for comfort and protest in light of the turmoil that beset the nation, both then and now. New additions to the setlist include longtime standards in her repertoire including “Both Sides Now” and “Send In The Clowns.”

