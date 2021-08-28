Tab Benoit Returns To The Big Blues Bender In Las Vegas

This week brings the return of one of the longest-running musical residency headlining shows on the Strip to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Carlos Santana will be kicking off his ninth year of shows at the stalwart music hall and calls the comeback a “golden opportunity.” Now more than ever after the challenges of the pandemic year, he says, people all over the world see music and live entertainment “like water and air. We are an ingredient that people gotta have, because it gives them hope and courage, which is something the world needs right now.” Speaking via phone from his home in Hawaii, Santana recently shared his thoughts on spreading that hope, his history in Las Vegas, new music and upcoming tour plans.