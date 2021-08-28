Tab Benoit Returns To The Big Blues Bender In Las Vegas
"The Mayor of Benderville", renowned blues guitarist Tab Benoit, makes his triumphant return to headline the 7th Annual Big Blues Bender, at the Westgate Resort & Casino, Thursday, September 9 through Sunday, September 12. Tickets/Info: (702) 518-3222 or visit https://www.bigbluesbender.com. Benoit performs at the Baller Party (Thursday September 9; 2:30pm-4:30pm); on the Pool Stage with Alastair Greene and Corey Duplechin, (Friday, September 10; 5:45pm-7:15pm); headlines in the International Theater (Saturday, September 11; 10pm-11:45pm); and the Big One in the Bender Ballroom: Tab Benoit's Midnight Ramble (Sunday, September 12; 12 Midnight-2am), immediately followed by the Bender Brass Wrap Party, from 2am-3am (always runs longer).gratefulweb.com
