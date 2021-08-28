Cancel
Doctor Who: Worlds Apart launches new NFT trading card game set

By Daniel Alvarez
gamefreaks365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFT trading card game Doctor Who: Worlds Apart just launched a new card set. Time Lord Victorious includes two brand new packs of the cards themed around the transmedia series of the same name. The highly anticipated Time Lord Victorious card set for the Doctor Who: Worlds Apart NFT...

#Trading Card#Worlds Apart#First Doctor#Nft#Time#Reality Gaming Group#Bbc Studios#The Premium Pack#The Core Pack
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Unbound: Worlds Apart Review

The humble indie puzzle-platformer is arguably the most saturated genre in the entire games industry. From the early Xbox 360 days (when major companies first started propping up indie games) all the way until now, the puzzle-platformer has always seemed to be one of the go-to genres for small teams looking to break into the game industry.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Bardock Features In Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we see cards inspired by the Dragon Ball Z TV special, Bardock: Father of Goku.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Pokémon Trading Card Game Introducing New Mechanic in Upcoming Expansion

It has officially been revealed that the upcoming Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike will introduce a new gameplay mechanic, according to a press release. The upcoming mechanic is a new battle style called ‘Fusion Strike Style’ and will make its debut start November 12th, 2021 in...
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Trading Card Game Teases New App

The Pokemon Trading Card Game may finally be getting its own mobile app. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company officially announced "Fusion Strike," a new card set due for release in November. However, eagle-eyed fans noted that the product packaging mockups released to retailers contained mention of "Pokemon TCG Live," a new kind of app. Every booster pack will contain a code for the Pokemon TCG Live app instead of the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online, a web service that allows for digital play and collecting of cards. Previously, these codes could be used to unlock free packs in Pokemon Trading Card Game Online, which suggests that this service is either getting updated or being replaced by the new Pokemon TCG Live app.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

JWW Sports Cards and Gaming set to quintuple space with big expansion

FARGO — Responding to a pandemic-induced boom in the trading card market, JWW Sports Cards and Gaming is undergoing an expansion to their existing space in the lower level of the West Acres Mall which will more than quintuple the shop’s footprint. Store owner Josh Wolters told The Forum the...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield-Evolving Skies Expansion arrives

The Pokémon Company has announced the launch of the newest Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, Sword & Shield—Evolving Skies. The new cards are available at participating retailers around the world. You can see the launch trailer below:. With Sword & Shield—Evolving Skies, players will be able to enjoy fan-favorite Eevee...
Video Gameszycrypto.com

Kaiju Worlds – A super product that is warmly welcomed in the world of NFT Blockchain Game

Lovers and supporters in the Play to ear community call Kaiju Worlds a masterpiece, a bright star in the Blockchain Game industry. Kaiju Worlds is a Blockchain Game. All the items in the Game are completely and privately protected and under the management and control of the player. All items and assets of the players in kaiju Worlds are protected as an NFT where players can own, buy and sell at any time without depending on the developer.
Video Gamesbirminghamnews.net

Discover the Latest Gem in the Vast World of NFT Games - Step Hero

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / When it comes to speed, give it to Formula 1 for featuring some of the fastest cars in the world. But for innovation within the space of blockchain technology, the gaming sector appears almost unrivaled, moving in a frantic speed race and now looking to rival DeFi's burgeoning industry. Since the Cambrian explosion experienced in the NFT sector this year, recording $2.3 billion and $2.4 billion in Q1 and Q2, respectively, it has continued to accelerate with no sign of a speed bump along its track. Not only has it attracted the attention of top NBA players, but the maverick investor Mark Cuban or other top artists are also now looking to explore the world of digital collectibles. As innovators keep exploring more use cases for decentralized ledger technology, Blockchain Games are gradually going mainstream, especially with the integration of the wildly successful NFT features into the mix.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Grow: Song of the Evertree coming to PC and consoles on November 16

Grow: Song of the Evertree takes you on a peaceful journey of creativity, nurturing, and community. Through a new teaser titled “What is Grow,” developer Prideful Sloth and publisher 505 Games revealed today the release date of their next magnificent world-crafting sandbox, Grow: Song of the Evertree. You’re the last...
LifestyleBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BABYMETAL Announces New Sets Of Limited NFT Trading Cards

Following the huge success of BABYMETAL's inaugural NFT trading cards drop, the Japanese pop-metal act has revealed details of a new exclusive set and two packs. Commemorating the "10 Babymetal Budokan", this new NFT collection consists of 20 digital trading cards, split over three rarity levels, featuring photos from the unforgettable Nippon Budokan shows earlier this year.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Next-gen hack-and-slash game Soulstice has a new trailer

Destroy your enemies in Soulstice, a hack-and-slash game in a Japanese fantasy setting. Modus Games and Reply Game Studios have published a new trailer for Soulstice. The hack-and-slash game is set to debut in 2022 for PC and next-gen consoles. We will be charged with managing both characters at the...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko’s Choice DLC coming this holiday

The upcoming Aiko’s Choice DLC for the hugely popular stealth tactics game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun brings back a fan-favorite character. Aiko’s Choice, the long-awaited standalone expansion for the critically acclaimed real-time tactics game Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, has received its first gameplay video from Daedalic Entertainment and developer Mimimi Games.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Naughty Dog hiring for studio’s first multiplayer game

Naughty Dog, the studio behind some of the finest video games in PlayStation history including The Last of Us and Uncharted, is already hard at work on their latest project. Unsurprisingly, they’re busy hiring. Although many fans still think that the title is related to The Last of Us Part...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Here’s the Prime Gaming lineup for September 2021

Not two, three, or four, but seven PC games are coming to Prime Gaming with the month of September 2021. After a hectic August filled with amazing games such as Battlefield V and Battlefield 1, September is finally here. Amazon Prime Gaming offers more free games for this month. Knockout...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Xenocider HD remaster announced

Released earlier this year for the Sega Dreamcast, the HD remaster of Xenocider is set for release on PC and consoles next year. Eastasiasoft is already gearing up for the Tokyo Game Show 2021. Among its offerings is a remaster of a game that hasn’t been on the market for long but was launched for a platform that’s been out there for more than 20 years. After a successful launch on Sega Dreamcast, Xenocider HD is coming to all platforms next year.

Comments / 0

