Tré Burt's "You, Yeah, You" on Oh Boy Records
Tré Burt’s sophomore album, You, Yeah, You, is out today on Oh Boy Records and was lauded by Ann Powers on NPR’s New Music Friday today where the venerable music critic says “Tré is a master storyteller...he is able to combine really vivid, beautiful imagery with really sharp social commentary”. Tré Burt’s You, Yeah, You features Brad Cook on bass and synth, Phil Cook on keys and harmonica, Alex Farrar on lead guitar, Matt McCaughan (Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger) on drums, percussions and modular synth, and has features by Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso) and Kelsey Waldon.gratefulweb.com
