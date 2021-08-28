Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tré Burt's "You, Yeah, You" on Oh Boy Records

gratefulweb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTré Burt’s sophomore album, You, Yeah, You, is out today on Oh Boy Records and was lauded by Ann Powers on NPR’s New Music Friday today where the venerable music critic says “Tré is a master storyteller...he is able to combine really vivid, beautiful imagery with really sharp social commentary”. Tré Burt’s You, Yeah, You features Brad Cook on bass and synth, Phil Cook on keys and harmonica, Alex Farrar on lead guitar, Matt McCaughan (Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger) on drums, percussions and modular synth, and has features by Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso) and Kelsey Waldon.

gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Katie Pruitt
Person
Ralph Ellison
Person
Margo Price
Person
John Prine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Newport Folk Festival#Oh Boy Records#Npr#Dixie Red#Ga#Live Dive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: David Ferguson, Liz Cooper, Iron Maiden & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by David Ferguson, Liz Cooper, Iron Maiden, Bob Marley and Steven Bernstein‘s Millennial Territory Orchestra. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MusicNo Depression

Tré Burt Gets Personal, Political, Poetic on ‘You, Yeah, You’

Tré Burt released his first LP, Caught It From the Rye, in January 2020. Inspired by Oh Boy labelmate and hero John Prine, it established Burt as a singer-songwriter with a bright future ahead of him. With You, Yeah, You, that future starts now. Over the course of 12 songs...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Nathaniel Rateliff: Partners With Gibson To Deliver The LG-2 Western

By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into an innovative future, Gibson has set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations. Gibson has teamed with the dynamic singer-songwriter, and guitarist Nathaniel Rateliff whose music, both solo and with the Night Sweats, incorporates a uniquely appealing blend of folk, soul, Americana, and R&B. Nathaniel teamed with Gibson to create the Nathaniel Rateliff Gibson LG-2 Western. The Nathaniel Rateliff Gibson LG-2 Western is available in Vintage Sunburst now, via: www.gibson.com.
Musicgratefulweb.com

David Ferguson Releases Final Single “Chardonnay” Feat. Margo Price

David Ferguson—one of Nashville’s great musical treasures and a living legend for his work as a Grammy award winning recording engineer, studio owner, video game soundtrack composer, and collaborator with the likes of Johnny Cash, John Prine, and Sturgill Simpson—has taken a long overdue step into the spotlight with his new album Nashville No More. Available everywhere on Friday, Sept. 3 via Fat Possum Records, Nashville No More presents Ferguson aka Fergie at the very top of his game, causing critics and fans alike to collectively sigh, “finally.” This is no greenhorn debut album, but a long-marinated and much-awaited reveal of a warm and familiar voice of a generation.
Lexington, KYgratefulweb.com

WoodSongs Welcomes Blues Legend Bobby Rush, Victor Wooten, Carsie Blanton, Joe Troop & More

Folksinger Michael Johnathon’s WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour continues taping its new season of shows at Lexington’s Lyric Theatre in September, welcoming to the stage Blues legend, Bobby Rush (Sept. 20), singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton & folk singer-songwriter Joe Troop (Sept. 13), and five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten (Sept. 27), founding member of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Billy Strings’ “In The Morning Light” debuts today; watch the official music video

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and musician Billy Strings’ new song, “In The Morning Light,” is debuting today. Watch/share the official music video, created by Running Bear Films, HERE. “In The Morning Light” is the second song unveiled from Strings’ highly anticipated new album, Renewal, which will be released September...
Chicago, ILJamBase

Strand Of Oaks Releases John Prine Ode ‘Somewhere In Chicago’

Strand of Oaks (Timothy Showalter) today unveiled the single “Somewhere In Chicago,” a song penned in honor of the late John Prine. “Somewhere In Chicago” appears on In Heaven, a studio album set for release through Tim’s Galacticana Records imprint via Thirty Tigers on October 1. Showalter assembled with producer...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

TM Recommends: Listen to St. Vincent Covering Metallica

One of the tiny joys of this summer has been the steady trickle of new music from the absurd, overwhelming project called The Metallica Blacklist, a collection of songs from 53 artists all over the world, working in various genres, covering tracks from Metallica’s 1991 smash hit commonly known as The Black Album (although it’s technically untitled). There are still a number of recordings yet to come (in the next few weeks, we should get to hear Arlington-born country star Mickey Guyton take on “Nothing Else Matters”), but so far, one of my favorites is the industrial take on “Sad But True” by Dallas-raised St. Vincent.
Musicanalogplanet.com

Joni Mitchell The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)

Though Mitchell’s Song to a Seagull debut was released a few weeks earlier, Rush’s album more quickly reached a pre-hippie preppy collegiate audience. Rush’s turtleneck sweater and herringbone sports jacket struck just the right note. A short time later Haight-Ashbury would come to campus and turtlenecks and tweed would be out. Though released in the spring, the record exudes fall in New England. Linda Eastman took the cover shot and Bruce Botnick engineered. A very classy production to go with the tunes arranged as a song cycle about a relationship.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Jackson Browne Announces Songwriter Leslie Mendelson Will Join Him For “Evening With” Tour Dates

Jackson Browne has announced that Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson will join his “Evening With” tour this September. The tour is in support of Browne’s new album Downhill From Everywhere (Inside Recordings), which includes a duet with Mendelson on the song “A Human Touch.” See full list of tour dates below. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

28 New Songs Out Today

DIANA ROSS - "IF THE WORLD JUST DANCED" The legendary Diana Ross has shared another single from her first album in 15 years, Thank You, and this one finds her singing over a very modern sounding dance beat. -- SMOKO ONO - "WINNERS" (ft. CHANCE THE RAPPER, JOEY PURP &...
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

Ghost Hounds Release Sophomore Album, 'A Little Calamity'

Gblues-rock band Ghost Hounds released their sophomore album, A Little Calamity, via Maple House Records. The thirteen track record features their brand new song, “Half My Fault” written by guitarist Thomas Tull and songwriter, producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Paul Westerberg and the Replacements), as well as their nostalgic second single, “Good Old Days” and their striking first single, “Between Me and the Devil.” At the top of 2020, the band had just finished a year of touring and decided to hole up in the studio together, feeling as though their collaborative spark was reaching new heights. What happened next can only be described as a musical conversation as each member blazed brighter than ever, while they worked on what would become their second album. Listen to A Little Calamity here.
Musicnowplayingnashville.com

Carter, Crowell, McNally Help WMOT Celebrate 5 years as Roots Music Station

During a week that already has experienced the second straight year of a canceled Bonnaroo and a still-struggling nightclub scene, Nashville music fans are overdue to celebrate some good news. Such good news came in big doses as longtime Middle Tennessee State University-based public radio station WMOT celebrated its fifth...
Musicgratefulweb.com

My Morning Jacket announce exclusive livestream from first headline tour in 6 yearss

My Morning Jacket are inviting fans from around the world to experience their first headline tour in six years LIVE on September 11 from one of two iconic Forest Hills Stadium shows exclusively via nugs.net. For information on tickets and bundle packages, please visit nugs.net/mymorningjacket. My Morning Jacket recently announced...
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country's Six Pack: RaeLynn, Clare Dunn, Chris Stapleton & More

Every week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up our favorite newly released country and Americana songs. Here are six songs we currently have on repeat. With "Only in a Small Town," RaeLynn celebrates that homey, rural stretches where "there's no cell phone bars" and "more trucks than cars" lack the less fulfilling glitz of big cities. After all, what's a better setting to develop the playful sass and storytelling chops we've come to expect from one of modern country music's best triple threats (meaning, she's an elite songwriter, singer and live performer)?
Musicthebrag.com

Paul Stanley admits he was ‘disappointed’ with how classic KISS song turned out

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has revealed he considered it “disappointing” how the group’s staple song ‘Strutter’ turned out when it was first released in 1974. During a conversation with Classic Rock, Stanley revealed how the track made its way onto the band’s self-titled debut album. “With ‘Strutter,’ I was trying...
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy