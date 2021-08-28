Tré Burt's "You, Yeah, You" on Oh Boy Records

Gblues-rock band Ghost Hounds released their sophomore album, A Little Calamity, via Maple House Records. The thirteen track record features their brand new song, “Half My Fault” written by guitarist Thomas Tull and songwriter, producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Paul Westerberg and the Replacements), as well as their nostalgic second single, “Good Old Days” and their striking first single, “Between Me and the Devil.” At the top of 2020, the band had just finished a year of touring and decided to hole up in the studio together, feeling as though their collaborative spark was reaching new heights. What happened next can only be described as a musical conversation as each member blazed brighter than ever, while they worked on what would become their second album. Listen to A Little Calamity here.