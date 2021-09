Lou Trivino blew his second save in his last two appearances, the Seattle Mariners coming back in the ninth inning to beat the A’s 5-3 on Monday night. It was another chapter in what’s become a demoralizing few weeks for the A’s bookended by the loss of ace Chris Bassitt, hit by a line drive in the face, to losing three straight games via late-inning collapse. Oakland lost two on late, lead-changing home runs against the San Francisco Giants over the weekend.