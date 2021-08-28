Cancel
THE VEGABONDS Release New Music Today - Performing At Americanafest 2021

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nashville-based alternative southern rock band—THE VEGABONDS are ready to get back to what they know – releasing kick ass new music and touring around the country, having logged more 400,000 miles over their ten-year history. New single, “Feels Right,” is out today with their new full-length studio album, Sinners and Saints, set for release on September 24, 2021 through Blue Élan Records. Also back out on the road playing live, The Vegabonds will join 240 other musical acts at this year’s Americanafest 2021 taking place September 22-25 in Nashville, TN.

