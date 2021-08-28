CORY WONG & DIRTY LOOPS RELEASE NEW SONG, "RING OF SATURN"

Ready to feel old? We are now firmly in the age of watching the offspring of our heroes launch viable bands of their own. From Vended, featuring Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Clown’s sons, to Suspect208 — drummer London Hudson (son of GN’R guitarist Slash), bassist Tye Trujillo (of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo), and former-vocalist Noah Weiland (of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland) — get ready to start seeing even more in the coming months and years. Shit, Suspect208 were around long enough that they’ve already broken up (admittedly, it was a short-lived project… but generated quite a lot of hubbub while it was around).