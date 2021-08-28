CORY WONG & DIRTY LOOPS RELEASE NEW SONG, "RING OF SATURN"
GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter, producer, and guitarist extraordinaire Cory Wong and Stockholm, Sweden-based twisted pop trio Dirty Loops have released another song from their new album due out later in the year. "Ring of Saturn" is a beautifully orchestrated Latin-jazz-tinged masterwork reminiscent of the likes of Cal Tjader, Eddie Palmieri, and Willie Bobo. The song is available now at all DSPs and streaming services, and once again a fantastic live performance video is on YouTube. "Ring of Saturn" is the second song from the spectacular full-length collaboration between Wong and Dirty Loops, entitled TURBO. Vinyl pre-orders are available now.gratefulweb.com
