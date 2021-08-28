Cleco Explains Power Restoration Process After a Storm

PINEVILLE, La. – Cleco explains how power is restored after a storm, as Hurricane Ida is forecasted to cause widespread, extended power outages due to its strength and size. “Safety is a priority in everything we do, so once conditions are safe, we will start patrolling our transmission and distributions systems to determine the extent of the damage,” said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support. “After a major storm like this, it can take multiple days to fully assess all the damage and know how long it will take to restore power to all our affected customers.” In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has secured approximately 1,100 contractors to assist with storm restoration and is working to add more resources to its storm restoration team, including damage assessors, power line technicians and vegetation specialists. Below is an overview of how Cleco restores power after a storm: