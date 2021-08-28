Cancel
Health

Diabetes: Cooking Tips

By Chris Woolston
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people with diabetes have to rethink their approach to eating. Often, that means a new approach in the kitchen, too. You can bring out great flavors in foods without adding a lot of fat, calories or salt. If your kitchen is a place where healthy menus go to die, it's time to try some new cooking tips.

NutritionPosted by
Verywell Health

Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes

You may have heard at some point that you cannot eat fruit if you have diabetes. Perhaps someone even told you that watermelon and bananas are off limits because they are too sweet. Neither of these is entirely true. You can enjoy fruit, you simply need to make smart decisions about which fruits and how much you eat.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Verywell Health

Pasta Substitutes for People With Diabetes

There's so much to love about pasta: The noodles can take on any flavor and give a sense of savory satisfaction. But pasta is packed with carbohydrates, or carbs. When eaten in excess, it can cause inflammation, weight gain, and higher blood sugars - especially in patients with diabetes. If...
Food & Drinksspring.org.uk

These 2 Beverages Cut Diabetes Risk 63%

These two drinks together were found to reduce the risk of death by 63 percent in diabetes patients. Drinking green tea and coffee together daily has been shown to reduce the risk of death from any cause among diabetic people. When diabetes patients consumed 4 cups of green tea with...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Is type 2 diabetes reversible?

Type 2 diabetes is reversible under certain conditions, depending on a person’s lifestyle. Medications alone do not reverse it. If a person does not make healthy lifestyle changes, type 2 diabetes will progress, and they will eventually need more medications to manage it. However, if someone engages in healthy lifestyle...
Recipesthedoctorstv.com

The 7 Foods Packed with Vitamin D You Need for a Healthy Immune System

Health experts say vitamin D is important to support a healthy immune system and there are 7 foods you can eat to ensure you are getting proper amounts of the nutrient. In addition to getting a safe amount of direct daily sunlight or taking a supplement, Real Simple shares the foods -- all of which can be prepared in a healthy way -- you should consider adding to your diet. The Institute of Medicine says adults need 600 to 800 international units of iron each day and these foods can help you reach that goal.
Recipesdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Healthy Snack Recipes for Diabetics

We’ve all been there: Sitting on the couch or at our desk at work when we feel our stomachs grumble, but it’s hours before our next meal. That’s where snacks come in. If you have diabetes, choosing the right snack may be tricky. To aid you in your next search for a snack that is both nutritious and delicious, we created this slideshow featuring some of our favorite healthy snack recipes for diabetics.
Nutritiondiabetesselfmanagement.com

Diabetes-Friendly Foods: Top Picks

If you’re looking for some new snack ideas or have been searching high and low for lower-carbohydrate products, look no further. Here’s a lineup of food products that provide nutrition, taste great, and will fit nicely into your diabetes eating plan. Quinn White Cheddar & Sea Salt Microwave Popcorn. Who...
Recipesmyedmondsnews.com

Verdant classes include virtual diabetes prevention, cooking demos in September

The Verdant Health Commission’s class offerings in September include virtual programs to support a healthy lifestyle, opportunities to explore cuisines from other parts of the world, and more. Learn more or pre-register for classes by visiting Verdant’s website at verdanthealth.org. Virtual – Preventing Type 2 Diabetes: Take Control with a...
Recipeshealthday.com

Heart-Healthy Cooking with Recipe Substitutions

Think about some of your favorite recipes. Do they include heavy cream by the cupful? Butter by the stick? Those meals may be tasty, but they aren't doing your heart any favors. Fortunately, you don't have to throw out your recipe books -- or sacrifice flavor -- to make your meals more heart healthy.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types of foods you eat. That's why it's important to understand the worst food that increases inflammation in your body, so that you can fully understand the risks and how consuming this type of food can cause issues over time.
Weight LossPosted by
Ladders

Eating these foods instead of meat can add years to your life

This article was updated on August 13, 2021. A study finds that protein found in sources like kale, peas, legumes, beans, whole wheat, and lentils can dramatically reduce one’s risk of dying from any cause. The link between plant protein and longevity. A little while back, Ladders reported on the...
Food & DrinksReal Simple

7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

Want to stock your shelves for quick, nutritious meals? Look no further than these non-perishable favorites. The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
Nutritionalive.com

10 Surprising Health Benefits of Cinnamon

Both delicious and nutritious, cinnamon has been used for its medicinal properties for thousands of years. Cinnamon spice comes from the inner bark of bushy evergreen trees native to Sri Lanka, India, and Myanmar. Once considered more valuable than gold, this versatile spice adds a sweet, warm taste to food and drinks. Today, research confirms the numerous health benefits of cinnamon. Read on to learn more.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Verywell Health

What Is Brittle Diabetes?

Brittle diabetes, also called labile diabetes, is type 1 diabetes that is hard to control. It is characterized by extreme swings in blood sugar levels, from too high (hyperglycemia) to too low (hypoglycemia) or vice versa. Some experts regard brittle diabetes as a subtype of type 1 diabetes, while others...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.
Nutritionalive.com

10 Dairy-Free Foods That Are High in Calcium

From strong bones and teeth to keeping your heartbeat regular, calcium is a crucial nutrient that helps the body fulfill many functions. Milk, cheese, and yogurt are well known for being calcium powerhouses, but if you don’t eat dairy, you can still get all the calcium you need from other sources. Here are 10 non-dairy sources of calcium.

