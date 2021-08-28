Cancel
Video Games

Fantasian Review

By James Galizio
rpgsite.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantasian is one of the best games I’ve played all year. I would not recommend playing Fantasian unless you belong to a very specific subset of RPG players. That’s maybe a bit of an odd start for a review, I must admit, but that’s the same challenge I’ve run headfirst into when attempting to articulate my thoughts on what might well be industry legend Hironobu Sakaguchi’s final project. How do you tackle a game where aspects of its core design will be poison for a wider audience, even if those decisions aren’t inherently poor– and, in fact, might even be welcomed by a specific type of player? Challenge on its own doesn’t make a game bad, and I believe there’s a space in the industry for RPGs of all types. The problem, instead, comes from how much of Fantasian might seem to appeal to a wider audience, only for one or two key design philosophies to severely limit who will end up enjoying the title as a whole.

