Dota 2 fans have been eagerly waiting for the outcome of the BTS Pro Series while keeping a close eye on dotabetz.com. Seven teams participated in season 7, respectively Team SMG, T1, Motivate. Trust Gaming, OB Esports x Neon, Execration, Army Geniuses, Fnatic, and Galaxy Racer. Initially, it was only Fnatic that made it in the upper half in the group stage, and Galaxy Racer got into the top 3. In the end, Galaxy Racer was the winner of the event, and fans of the team were excited, while fans of the other teams were disappointed their team did not succeed this time.