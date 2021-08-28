All Nuggets of Wisdom locations in Loboto’s Labyrinth in Psychonauts 2

Very early in Psychonauts 2, you’ll get an optional mission that’s impossible to beat until much later in the game. Your fellow interns will challenge you to a Scavenger Hunt — to find 16 “important” artifacts. Some of these artifacts are extremely difficult to find. You’ll have to perform weird little mini-games or interact with objects you might not even know you can interact with. Some are just in the environment, while others have to be found in more creative ways. Finding all 16 can be a huge pain, and if you’re wondering exactly when you’ll be able to get them all, here’s a quick (and complete) list of all their locations.