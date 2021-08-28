Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Texas Tech volleyball rallies to beat NC State after dropping first two sets

By News Release, Posted By Staff
everythinglubbock.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Red Raiders closed out the weekend in Knoxville with a five-set win over NC State at the Tennessee Classic. After dropping the first two sets, Tech responded winning the next three to reverse sweep the Wolfpack 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-9. Reagan Cooper was dominant in the final few sets, finishing the match with a team-high 13 kills with a .343 hitting clip. Kenna Sauer recorded her first double-double as a Red Raider with 12 kills and a team-leading 21 digs. Alex Kirby also recorded a double-double with 35 assists and 16 digs, adding five kills in the match.

