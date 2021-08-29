Mostly cloudy with possible showers today, heavier downpours from Ida possible by Wednesday

There will be mostly clouds with a few breaks of sun today, but rain is not out of the forecast.

TODAY: Clouds and a few breaks of sun. A shower in spots. Highs in the middle 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and humid. Lows close to 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm & humid with a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Mixed sun and clouds. Should remain rain free until Tuesday night. Highs near 85.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY – WEATHER TO WATCH: Tropical downpours from the remains of Ida may affect us late Wednesday into early Thursday.