Mostly cloudy with possible showers today, heavier downpours from Ida possible by Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
There will be mostly clouds with a few breaks of sun today, but rain is not out of the forecast.

TODAY: Clouds and a few breaks of sun. A shower in spots.  Highs in the middle 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and humid.  Lows close to 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm & humid with a shower or thunderstorm.  Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Mixed sun and clouds. Should remain rain free until Tuesday night.  Highs near 85.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY – WEATHER TO WATCH: Tropical downpours from the remains of Ida may affect us late Wednesday into early Thursday.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
