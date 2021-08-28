Flood Advisory issued for Grant, Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 15:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grant; Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Sierra County in south central New Mexico Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 201 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Western Sierra and Northeastern Grant Counties