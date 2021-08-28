Cancel
College updates its travel guidelines for Fall 2021 semester

By Kaleia Lawrence
theonlineclarion.com
 7 days ago

Early July, an email was sent out to Madison College employees/colleagues laying out plans for college related travel and events. According to the email, in-state travel is allowable for learning related opportunities and may be approved by the appropriate manager. When it comes to travel throughout the United States, it must be recommended by the appropriate manager and approved by the appropriate Cabinet member.

#Madison College#Cabinet#Covid
