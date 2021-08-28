Cancel
Learning has changed, but it is better

By Jule Gores
 7 days ago

Welcome back students. Although the fact of the matter is, most of you have been moving forward despite one of the most trying times in world history. Most likely you either graduated from high school or have been taking remote classes to keep progressing towards your goals. Congratulations to you!...

San Jose, CAMercury News

Make online teaching a catalyst for better classroom teaching and learning

Until COVID-19, I never taught a class online. As a math professor, I found the idea of remote teaching as remote as the Milky Way. So, when forced to switch to online by the pandemic in the early spring of 2020, the sky fell on me. After the mist had cleared, however, I found to my surprise that I could do it, helped immeasurably by rigorous online training on the best practices of remote teaching by an expert at my college.
New York City, NYRegister Citizen

Hub for World Language teachers continues to change conversation practice, for the better

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Nualang™, creator of the innovative World Language platform, announced today a host of new improvements for back to school 2021-2022 and a new ready-to-use Classroom Package for grades 6-12 language teachers. These updates advance the company's mission to enable unprecedented communications and conversation practice for students — all guided by the teacher.
Educationelkhornmediagroup.com

Mulvihill: Masks in class are better than distance learning

PENDLETON – No one likes the school mask mandate according to InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent. However, he adds, it could be much worse. “If we were in this situation last year with these numbers, we would be shut down,” he said. “Businesses would be shut down, schools would be shut down, and we’d be in distance learning like we were last fall.”
Educationdallassun.com

Online mode has become the preferred way of learning

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The online mode of learning has become the preferred choice post the outbreak of COVID. Just like the other fields, even Digital Marketing courses have gone online. More than a choice, it has become the need of the hour. With each passing day, more and more number of individuals are getting used to this mode. In fact, they have started to prefer learning online. Talking about Digital Marketing, the number of career aspirants going forAs far as learning or the education sector is concerned, there can be two broad divisions namely the pre-COVID era and the post-COVID era. While in the pre-COVID era, offline courses and training programmes were prevalent and considered to be reliable, the picture has changed in the post-COVID times. Today, online courses has become the norm. Safety, lesser or no exposure, and the well-being in these times, being the primary reasons. Digital Trainee with its futuristic approach, has adapted to this, and come up with an online course in Digital Marketing. The course is conducted live, and is interactive in nature.
Talladega, ALABC 33/40 News

Talladega City Schools changes to remote learning

Talladega City Schools will change to remote learning from September 7, 2021 through September 17, 2021. The school board voted unanimously for the change, according to a release. During the remote learning period, all students will get instruction from their classroom teachers online. School buses will be parked along routes...
GolfGolf.com

The learning curve: How social media is changing golf instruction

Baden Schaff had been teaching golf for years when he came to the sobering conclusion that traditional golf instruction simply didn’t work. By that he meant the practice of standing on the range, hour after hour, attending to a steady parade of students, assessing their swings and sending them off with this or that suggestion along with a plan to maybe meet again.
hometownstations.com

A name change at Colemans has been made to better promote their services

One local social service agency has made a name change to better reflect the services they provide. Coleman Professional Services is now “Coleman Health Services”. The agency’s mission remains to provide services to people regardless of their ability to pay by delivering mental health assistance, substance use counseling, residential and rehabilitation services along with physical health services. They encourage people to get help when they first start noticing changes.
Aynor, SCwpde.com

Aynor Middle School will change to distance-learning starting Aug. 30

AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — Friday mid-morning, the parents of students at Aynor Middle School received notice that the school will change its instructional model due to impacts from COVID-19. "Our review of the district’s most current COVID-19 data indicates that Aynor Middle School’s ability to serve students has been negatively impacted both by the number of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of staff and student quarantines," school officials said.
Ridgefield, CTNew Haven Register

'A year for the better': Ridgefield High students return for full learning

RIDGEFIELD — As the morning sun gleamed over the distant, tree-studded hillside, students arrived at Ridgefield High School for their first day of classes. Many were thrilled to report to the building bright and early Tuesday since they were split into cohorts the year before. The arrangement was part of a hybrid learning model that the district adopted due to the pandemic.
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Connecticut Test Scores Show Students Learn Better in Person

New test scores indicate students who had in-person learning for more than 75% of their school days during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic fared better academically than those who spent more time behind a computer screen, Connecticut education officials announced Tuesday. “What we learned, and it’s been affirmed in...
Educationfinehomesandliving.com

How Has Remote Learning Influenced Students?

Remote learning is the new way of education. With the global pandemic, there is a surge in demand for tutors for remote learning. Online teaching and learning have become the new norm. While it looked like an alternative way of learning in a world that lacked infrastructure, online education is the new way to keep the pace going as it is a necessity now. In addition, currently, the educator's reach is not limited to one school or city, or country. Because of remote learning, tutors in Adelaide can provide online classes to students in Melbourne, Brisbane, or even New York; the only trouble they may encounter is the time difference.
Computersedsurge.com

An Edtech User’s Glossary to Speech Recognition and AI in the Classroom

In a recent white paper, former Scholastic president of education Margery Mayer dubbed 2021 the “year of speech recognition” in education. And she may be right: A spike in adoption by edtech developers in the first half of this year reflects the recognition that technology holds the potential to not only create more engaging learning experiences for students, but to transform the very practice of early literacy instruction altogether.
Career Development & AdviceEntrepreneur

Best Practices and Tools for Successful Hybrid Meetings

Video is undoubtedly here to stay. The data says it all: 96% of people who started working remotely due to COVID-19 want to continue working at least some of the time remotely for the rest of their careers, according to Buffer. A McKinsey report also cites that 30% of employees say they’re likely to switch jobs if forced to return to fully on-site work.
EducationTimes Union

New York City, NYStamford Advocate

EducationHouston Chronicle

