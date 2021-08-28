Cancel
Premier League

City routs Arsenal even without Kane; Liverpool-Chelsea draw

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Two goals and an assist from Ferran Torres led Manchester City to a 5-0 victory over 10-man Arsenal. Ilkay Gündoğan, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri also scored for the defending champions to leave Arsenal with three losses without scoring at the start of the Premier League season. City was already playing catch-up after losing its opening game to Tottenham, But four of the teams with perfect starts dropped points in their third games on Saturday. Title contenders Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1 at Anfield. West Ham was held 2-2 by Crystal Palace and Brighton lost 2-0 to Everton.

localnews8.com

