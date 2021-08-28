Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lady Lake, FL

Woman arrested after urinating in parking lot of apartment complex

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was arrested after allegedly urinating in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lady Lake. An officer on patrol at 2:25 p.m. Thursday spotted 42-year-old Darlene Rosanne Revelles “squatting” near the door of her 2018 silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV at The Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer noted that Revelles was “doing little to cover herself from causing a public disturbance.” The incident occurred where children commonly play and board the school bus.

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 22

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lady Lake, FL
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Lady Lake, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxycodone#Alcohol#Squatting#Cove#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.
AccidentsPosted by
Fox News

Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead after helicopter crash

The Navy has shifted from search and rescue to recovery operations of five sailors after declaring them dead following a helicopter crash earlier this week. An MH-60S helicopter had been conducting flight operations aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln when it plummeted into the water some 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. The Navy, working with the Coast Guard, conducted a search and rescue operation over the following days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy