Woman arrested after urinating in parking lot of apartment complex

A woman was arrested after allegedly urinating in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lady Lake. An officer on patrol at 2:25 p.m. Thursday spotted 42-year-old Darlene Rosanne Revelles “squatting” near the door of her 2018 silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV at The Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer noted that Revelles was “doing little to cover herself from causing a public disturbance.” The incident occurred where children commonly play and board the school bus.