David Moyes is relishing the challenge of leading West Ham into Europe this season.The Hammers know their opponents for their first European campaign in 15 years after the Europa League group stage draw was made on Friday morning.Moyes’ side have been drawn against Dinamo Zagreb Genk and Rapid Vienna in Group H.Their toughest test is likely to be Croatian side Zagreb, who beat Tottenham in the last 16 last season.But for now Moyes was happy to bask in seeing the unfamiliar name of West Ham among some of the biggest clubs in the continent.“I’m really excited. We watched the...