Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Crime alert: Sexual assault - content warning

vt.edu
 7 days ago

On Aug. 27, 2021, the Virginia Tech Police Department received two reports of sexual assault that occurred on the Drillfield (601 Drillfield Drive) during the Kickoff Concert. The survivors are students. The survivors and offender are not acquainted. This information is being released in accordance with the federal Jeanne Clery...

vtx.vt.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Crime Statistics#Drugs#Title Ix#Women S Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Related
CollegesPosted by
The Exponent

Rape reported to Purdue police Monday

A rape that occurred last year was reported on campus Monday evening, according to Purdue police logs. The rape was reported by a Campus Security Authority who had been told by a staff member that the student confessed to, according PUPD Capt. Song Kang. A Campus Security Authority, or CSA,...
Richardson, TXrichardsonpolice.net

RPD Breaking News and Crime Alerts

Help Network of Community Ministries (NETWORK) provide service to those in need. Join us as we collect canned food donations at our annual collection event on Saturday, Sept. 18th. Drive through and drop off in front of the police station (200 N. Greenville Ave.) from 8 AM - Noon, officers will be standing by to unload your donations.
Buffalo, NYwbfo.org

5th suspect charged in multiple rapes of 16-year-old

A fifth suspect has been charged in the multiple rapes of a 16-year girl. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that Tyrell Patterson-Scott, 19, of Buffalo was arraigned Thursday morning in Erie County Court. The indictment charged him with one count of first degree kidnapping, one count of second degree kidnapping, 14 counts of first degree rape, 15 counts of first degree criminal sexual act in the first degree — all felonies — and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Public Safetyplanettransgender.com

Transgender woman murdered at her partner’s funeral

Sabrina Martins, 36, was shot eight times by two assains Friday while attending her companion’s wake in a chapel in Joinville, Brazil. Martins, suffering from at least 5 gunshot wounds died at the Hospital Municipal São José, in Joinville just moments after she arrived. According to a police spokesman the two men fled on foot and have not yet been apprehended.
Family Relationships850wftl.com

Baby found dead after parents left her with a relative to get a break

An 11-month -old baby has been found dead after her parents left her with a “relative” so that they “could get a break. ”. The incident occurred last week in Indiana. Authorities say the child’s parents Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn dropped the child off with 37-year-old Justin Miller on Friday but then contacted them on Sunday when Miller failed to return the girl.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
Richland, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Can You Help Police Identify this Person of Interest?

QUAKERTOWN, PA — The Richland Township Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify this female in regards to an incident that occurred at the Target in Richland Township on Wednesday, September 1 at around 3:23 pm. If you have any information about this person of interest, contact Officer...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy