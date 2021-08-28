FIFA Mobile 21 Rivalries Event Guide
After an amazing Summer Celebration event, EA announces the arrival of the new global football season with the FIFA Mobile 21 Rivalries event. Hold your club scarf up high as we celebrate football’s biggest rivalries in the new Rivalries event! Celebrate epic age-old rivalry between 48 clubs across 9 different leagues with a brand new event for the first time in FIFA Mobile. Complete Daily and Weekly Quests and do SBCs to earn Rivalries Players and rewards! Rivalries start now!gamingonphone.com
