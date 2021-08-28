Cancel
Arena of Valor and Honor of Kings are partnering to host the Arena of Valor World Cup 2022

By Md Sadequzzaman Sarker
gamingonphone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arena of Valor esports scene is all set to go to the next level. Bernd Gottsmann, Tencent Games Lead of the Global Esports centre, has announced the esports plans for AOV in 2022. The first major upgrade coming in AOV is that they’re going to host the Arena of Valor World Cup (AWC) in October 2022. And for the very first time Arena of Valor and Honor of Kings are joining hands to host the biggest upcoming esports event for Arena of Valor in 2022.

