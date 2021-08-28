Arena of Valor and Honor of Kings are partnering to host the Arena of Valor World Cup 2022

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s Aulus is a very strong Fighter type hero with a good set of Area of Effect, Burst damage, and Crowd Control ability. He belongs to the Leonins group (Harith, Nana). We can play him like a sustaining fighter in the mid and late phases. His passive skill boosts his basic attack damage and Aulus can forge different types of abilities whenever skills up his ultimate. He can easily slay any squishy heroes with the help of his Power of Axe. He is moderately difficult to play type hero and a bit squishy too in the early phase. We have previously made a detailed hero analysis of Aulus as he made his appearance on the MLBB advanced server. In this guide, we will take a look at the best emblem, spell, build, including tips and tricks to pave your way to victory with Aulus in Mobile Legends.