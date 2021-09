One of the best strategies one can do in League of Legends Wild Rift right from the very start of the game is knowing which champion to pick in which situation. Depending on the enemy champion that will go against you in your lane, one can gain an advantage even before the game starts by picking a champion that is naturally stronger than the one the enemy picked. It is called counter-picking and it will give you a massive advantage that you can exploit when the game starts. In this Wild Rift guide, we will be discussing various ways which aid in counter-picking a player that is foolish enough to blindly pick his/her champion in the champion selection. We will also learn about different aspects of counter-picking in Wild Rift. Let’s get into it!