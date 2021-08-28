Cancel
NFL

Offensive lineman Greg Mancz traded by Ravens to Dolphins

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

MIAMI -- Versatile veteran offensive lineman Greg Mancz was traded Saturday by the Baltimore Ravens to the Miami Dolphins, and the teams swapped undisclosed draft picks. The Dolphins also placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. He missed the 2020 season because of an Achilles tendon injury. Mancz, who was...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

