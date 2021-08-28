Cancel
Yarde crushes Theran in one

fightnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBC #9, IBF #12, WBO #13 light heavyweight and former world title challenger Anthony “The Beast from the East” Yarde (21-2, 20 KOs) destroyed Alex Theran (23-4, 15 KOs) in one round on Saturday night at the Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England. Yarde dropped Theran with a left hook in round one. Theran was up at nine, but moments later another Yarde left hook to the body laid out Theran for the count. Time was 2:32. With the win, Yarde remained on track for his rematch against Lyndon Arthur.

fightnews.com

Comments / 0

