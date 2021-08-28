Ryan Gosling: Why it is so rare

S.write a style criticism again! is what my dear colleagues keep saying. And we poor style department prisoners also dutifully click on every link that is sent to us. Who we shouldn’t write everything about: Dieter Bohlen with (!) Carina, uff. Robert Habeck among friends, uh, horses, well. A dancing TikTok miracle, phew. All of them are not stylistically appealing enough for us, sorry! An ex-Federal Chancellor in a vest has to ride along so that our fingers twitch at least tentatively towards the keyboard. Or, as in this case, a real American celebrity travels to the cloudy regions of Bonn. Yes, you read that right, American (!) Celebrity (!). Celebrity alert in what was once the most important and unfortunately the most boring city on the Rhine these days, Ba-Da-Bonn, because there is nobody else around than Mr. Ryan Gosling himself. Screech!