Weight Loss

Ten Pounds in Ten Days

By HealthDay News
healthday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiet fraud has a long history in the United States, full of colorful American character types: confidence men, hucksters, shady doctors and fly-by-night entrepreneurs. People have been peddling phony weight loss elixirs since before the turn of the century. No sooner had fashion declared that women should be thin than advertisements appeared in magazines proclaiming quick weight-loss cures. "Weigh what you should weigh!" advised one 1896 ad for a diet remedy, "Get Rid of Fat!" Some of the early promoters, uncertain about whether losing weight was necessarily going to be very popular for long, hedged their bets by advertising that their products would either help you add weight or reduce, depending on what you needed.

consumer.healthday.com

