In the last decade, no other actor has had the work ethic of Nicolas Cage nor the sheer eclectic selection of roles. From generic action movies to genuine cult curios like Mandy and Color Out Of Space, Cage has moved across the spectrum delivering performances from quiet and lowkey to broad and expansive. In doing so he’s become a cult figure and an oft-used internet meme, but we often overlook the fact that Cage is – and has always been – a brilliant actor. This is proven once again by Pig, a drama with a ferocious emotionality. Cage’s performance is quiet, powerful and filled with complex detail. It’s powerful.