Anne Hathaway: Only ninth choice for “The Devil Wears Prada”

Together with her husband Adam Shulman, she is already raising their three-year-old son Jonathan. Reason for the friends of the 36-year-olds to celebrate their offspring appropriately. Like an insider’s’ E! News’ revealed that her friends, including actress Jessica Chastain, are said to have thrown her a surprise party: “It was a surprise baby shower! Anne came in and everyone shouted ‘Surprise!’. She looked completely shocked and held her hand over her mouth. She hugged everyone and thanked them. ”