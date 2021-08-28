Anne Hathaway: Only ninth choice for “The Devil Wears Prada”
Anne Hathaway shone alongside Meryl Streep in 2006. Her chances of getting the "The Devil Wears Prada" role were extremely poor. Anne Hathaway (38) can look back on a glorious film career. In her early years she was in front of the camera for successful productions such as "Suddenly Princess" or "Brokeback Mountain". In 2006 the drama comedy "The Devil Wears Prada" was supposed to join in. The fact that Hathaway was hired to play the clumsy assistant Andy Sachs at all borders on a miracle.
