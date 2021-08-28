Cancel
Josh Allen makes short work of Packers in Bills' 19-0 win

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen needed just three possessions to throw two touchdown passes in his preseason debut and show he and the Buffalo Bills high-powered offense are ready for the regular season. Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards in...

