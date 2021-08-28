Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

3912 Farm Field Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23831

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a Wonderful well cared for home..seller has gone above and beyond to make this HOME special!! Four spacious bedrooms, cozy family room with brick fireplace and built-ins. The updated kitchen with custom island, white cabinets, bay window, tile backsplash and updated appliances several years ago(approx. 2016-2017). Many other upgrades include instant hot water, irrigation, paved drive 2019, new siding new gutters, new windows, new roof 2020, security cameras stay, new sidewalks, trec front porch , gas line run under house for other future changes-stove or fireplace. Vapor barrier. The garage is 2 car oversized and has wood stove which stays. Owner added another huge utility storage attached to garage. There is a wonderful bonus room above garage-which was used as a gym..could be a rec room or theater, what ever you want, has two new skylights. The yard is enclosed with privacy fence and offer ultimate privacy. The home is wired for generator and has water softener. This oasis wont't last long. One of a kind!!!!

