Official: Kurt Zouma Completes Permanent Move to West Ham United

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago
Kurt Zouma has left Chelsea to join West Ham United, it has been confirmed.

Zouma has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer and West Ham have secured the defender's signature.

The French international departs Chelsea to move to the east London club.

It was previously reported that both clubs had reached a 'definitive agreement' over the transfer and Zouma had agreed to join the Irons and this has now been announced.

Journalist Jack Rosser has reported that Chelsea will receive £29.8 million for the defender.

With the deal being announced, Chelsea are set to move to replace the defender and could complete a deal for Sevilla's 22-year-old Jules Kounde in the coming days.

What has been said following the move?

Zouma revealed his pride in signing for the Hammers: “I’m very happy and very proud,

“My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that’s started the season very, very well.

“With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year – and I want to help the team do that.”

West Ham manager David Moyes weighed in on the move, saying: “Kurt will join a squad full of players who are hungry and ambitious. He will provide competition to our squad. He is a strong, powerful player with great experience in the Premier League while he is also at a good age for a centre-back.

“Kurt has enjoyed great success at Chelsea and I can see that he is determined to continue being successful here at the London Stadium. Myself, the coaching staff and players are all looking forward to working with him and we wish him all the very best in his career with us.”

