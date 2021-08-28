Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

At The Kabul Airport, Evacuation Flights Forge Ahead Even As Another Attack Is Feared

kdll.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith President Biden remaining committed to pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, time is running out for emergency evacuation missions. But for now — even amid credible threats to the Kabul airport following Thursday's deadly attack — there's a constant stream of U.S. aircraft carrying out the evacuations of Americans and Afghans leaving the country following the Taliban's takeover, an air traffic controller there tells NPR.

www.kdll.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Emergency Evacuation#Americans#Afghans#Taliban#Npr#Marine Expeditionary Unit#The White House#Islamic State Khorasan#Marines#Time#Isis K#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Related
Foreign Policymediaite.com

Taliban Calls for US Diplomats to Come Back: ‘We Expect Them to Reopen Their Embassy in Kabul’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on Tuesday for the United States to send its diplomats back to Afghanistan. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Mujahid said, according to Afghan television station TOLONews. “We have communication channels with them and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul and we also want to have trade relations with them.”
PoliticsAOL Corp

Afghan evacuees who fail initial screening Kosovo-bound

An ardent U.S. ally, Kosovo, has agreed to take in Afghanistan evacuees who fail to clear initial rounds of screening and host them for up to a year, a U.S. official said Saturday, in an intended fix to one of the security problems of the frantic U.S. evacuation from the Kabul airport.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Here's What The U.S. Military Left Behind At Kabul Airport

Aircraft, vehicles, and at least two defense systems able to shoot down rockets and artillery shells are just some of what was not airlifted out. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. military has now withdrawn entirely from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of operations in the country. As...
U.S. Politicsfox10phoenix.com

More than 50,000 evacuated Afghans expected to be admitted into US

WASHINGTON (AP) - At least 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted into the United States following the fall of Kabul as part of an "enduring commitment" to help people who aided the American war effort and others who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule, the secretary of homeland security said Friday.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US military admits several hundred Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan are stranded after country’s exit

The Pentagon has admitted perhaps as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there, as the US flew its final evacuation from Afghanistan and ended its 20-year military presence.As a top US general, and pointedly not President Joe Biden, announced the final US evacuation flight had left the south Asian country, he also said that not every American who had expressed a wish to leave had made it out before the 31 August deadline.“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” said...
Aerospace & DefensePeople

Crew of Last Flights Out of Afghanistan Describes Eerie Scene — and the Tension and Relief of Lift-Off

The view of the airport tarmac littered with destroyed equipment — set against a night sky glowing with sporadic gunfire — was altogether "apocalyptic." That's how Air Force Lt. Col. Braden Coleman described the scene as the U.S. made its final flights out of Kabul earlier this week, with Coleman telling the Associated Press that the view was like the scenes of aftermath in a horror movie.
WorldPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
Militarycommunitynewscorp.com

Joe Biden fears another terrorist attack in Kabul

Another terrorist attack before the withdrawal of US troops is “very likely” at Kabul airport, according to President Joe Biden. The situation is still “extremely dangerous and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” Biden said on Saturday. The army was tasked with taking all possible measures...
Accidentskdll.org

Explosions Reported In Kabul Residential Area

You'll remember that the U.S. and its allies first went to Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. The goal, as it was described, was to combat global terrorism. The recent attack at Kabul Airport and the near certainty that another was planned can fairly be used to show just how susceptible the region remains to terrorist networks. But with the withdrawal nearing its end and the Taliban reestablishing power, we wanted to spend some time thinking about what this shift means for the so-called war on terror, so we've called two people who have spent much of their careers thinking about this.
U.S. PoliticsShropshire Star

US presses on with Kabul evacuations despite fears of more attacks

American president Joe Biden has set a deadline to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan by Tuesday. The US pressed on with its evacuation efforts from Afghanistan amid tighter security measures and fears of more bloodshed, a day after the suicide attack at the Kabul airport that killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service personnel.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

The Evacuations Will Continue In Kabul Despite The Likelihood Of Another Attack

President Biden reiterated Friday that the U.S. will continue its mission to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies despite the attack Thursday that killed 13 U.S. troops. "The mission there being performed is dangerous and now has come with a significant loss of American personnel, but it's a worthy mission because they continue to evacuate folks out of that region," he told reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Comments / 0

Community Policy