An Arsenal loanee scored off a feed from a former Barcelona prospect to give Marseille a 1-0 lead against Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 play on Saturday. Matteo Guendouzi is on loan to the French outfit and got his first goal after producing an assist through the first two league matches of the season. Marseille has an option to buy the midfielder, who spent last season on loan to Hertha Berlin.