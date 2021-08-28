Exclusive: Ex-Liverpool striker hails Klopp’s show of faith in young Red going up against ‘world’s best DM in N’Golo Kante’

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he was not surprised by the “mature” performance delivered by Harvey Elliott in the 2-0 win over Burnley The 18-year-old midfielder, who was on loan at Blackburn last season, was handed his first Premier League start by Klopp at Anfield on Saturday.His eye-catching display included playing a part in the creation of the second goal, scored by Sadio Mane in the 69th minute, having earlier set up a Mohamed Salah effort that was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.💎 pic.twitter.com/bEJFDy4JXe— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 21, 2021Klopp, whose side took the lead via Diogo...