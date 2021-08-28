Cancel
Premier League

Exclusive: Ex-Liverpool striker hails Klopp’s show of faith in young Red going up against ‘world’s best DM in N’Golo Kante’

By Farrell Keeling
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStan Collymore has suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s decision to keep Harvey Elliott in his Liverpool midfield for the 1-1 stalemate with Chelsea was a massive show of faith. The former striker pointed out that it was a “massive thumbs up” from the German coach given that the teenager had to come up against “arguably the world’s best defensive midfielder” in the Blues’ N’Golo Kante.

