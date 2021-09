Before Real Madrid‘s 1-0 win over Real Betis on Saturday night, they agreed to loan right back Alvaro Odriozola to Serie A side Fiorentina. The loan move had been rumored for a few days, with Carlo Ancelotti working to convince Odri that a transfer would be in the defender’s best interest. It could even lead to Odriozola working his way back into the squad picture in the future if he impresses in Italy.