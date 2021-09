ICYMI - Your Butter Half Bakery is now open in Rochester, Minnesota. For some reason, Facebook wants me to know about all of the bakeries in the area so that is what is showing up in my newsfeed. But one that I scrolled past is a place I didn't recognize. It had the name "Your Butter Half Bakery" and said it was in Rochester. Here's what I found out about this new(er) spot in town.