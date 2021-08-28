Southern Arts Invitational exhibit opens to the public

Aug. 27—MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Arts Center is hosting its second annual Southern Arts Invitational Exhibition, which opened Thursday, Aug. 26. This juried exhibition provides artists, over the age of 18 years, working in all mediums, with an opportunity to show off their artwork and win awards. The Arts Center received 57 2-D and 3-D artwork entries from 21 artists who represent the diversity in the community, as well as in the region.