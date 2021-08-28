Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moultrie, GA

Southern Arts Invitational exhibit opens to the public

By The Moultrie Observer, Ga.
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Aug. 27—MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Arts Center is hosting its second annual Southern Arts Invitational Exhibition, which opened Thursday, Aug. 26. This juried exhibition provides artists, over the age of 18 years, working in all mediums, with an opportunity to show off their artwork and win awards. The Arts Center received 57 2-D and 3-D artwork entries from 21 artists who represent the diversity in the community, as well as in the region.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colquitt County, GA
Government
City
Moultrie, GA
Moultrie, GA
Government
County
Colquitt County, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Albany, GA
City
Colquitt, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Art#The Arts Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
NFLPosted by
NBC News

Tom Brady says he contracted Covid in February after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he contracted Covid in February shortly after the team’s Super Bowl 55 parade. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, confirmed he was sick over the winter in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. The superstar quarterback said the upcoming season will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy