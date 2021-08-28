Cancel
Pokimane opens up on Valorant ranked issues: “People get weird about me being a girl”

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch star streamer Pokimane opened up on Twitter about her struggles climbing ranked Valorant, saying it’s hard being a girl using voice communication. Valorant is a game that requires its players to coordinate with each other using voice comms. Players who speak to their teammates in solo-queue typically have an easier time playing as a team than those who play muted and use only pings to communicate information.

