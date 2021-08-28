Pokimane opens up on Valorant ranked issues: “People get weird about me being a girl”

Imane "Pokimane" Anys might be one of the biggest streamers in the world, but she still has the same struggles that a number of other women gamers have. In a recent thread on Twitter, Pokimane revealed that one of the reasons she hasn't played more Valorant is that she doesn't like to talk too much in the game. Part of this is her celebrity status, but the other part is just dealing with some of the condescending comments and trolling that so many other women deal with while online gaming. However, it seems Pokimane is determined to get to Immortal rank in Valorant, as her brother has achieved that rank before she could!