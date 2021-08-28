Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Pokemon fan freaks out after girlfriend “sells” Pokemon card collection in brutal TikTok

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA TikToker trolled her Pokemon card collector boyfriend with a cruel yet hilarious prank where she “sold” off his rare collection for a fraction of what it’s actually worth. In 2020, Pokemon card prices skyrocketed as YouTubers and Twitch streamers opened up vintage booster boxes to try and score rare...

#Pokemon Go#Tiktoker#Freaked#Tiktoker#Isabel Vargas98#Jackie
Internetmashed.com

Twitter Is Freaking Out Over This Incredible Spiderman Cake Save

Trust the internet to come up with interesting content for everyone. Recently, an image went viral on Twitter as people noticed the unusual picture and started raving about it. The subject of the photo? A Spiderman cake. The tweet reads, "Thank you Spiderman for saving my son's cake." The image that is attached to the text shows a tiny Spiderman that looks like he's saving the lopsided cake from crumbling in the box.
Behind Viral VideosAOL Corp

Why are TikTok users trying to climb pyramids made of milk crates?

The "Milk Crate Challenge" is going viral on social media. And we don't recommend trying this at home. On August 21, the multimedia company Sir Veillance Studios shared a video on Twitter where a man tries to walk up and down a staircase made of milk crates. On August 21, the multimedia company Sir Veillance Studios shared a video on Twitter where a man tries to walk up and down a staircase made of milk crates. The viral clip currently has over 8.3 million views. It has also spawned a dangerous meme. The "Milk Crate Challenge" is dangerous because you can easily lose balance and fall. However, only a few of the videos on TikTok are labeled, "The action in this video could result in serious injury". However, only a few of the videos on TikTok are labeled, "The action in this video could result in serious injury". "Unc knocked it out straight from the construction site," the user @Theloot7 wrote on Twitter. His uncle completed the challenge safely but not before crates started to topple over behind him. TikToker Brittany Morris shared a video of some friends doing the challenge. the clip is the perfect cautionary tale. Just when her friend reached the peak, the stairs came crashing down. He had a pretty nasty fall and nearly landed face first. When a person commented to ask if he was OK, Morris replied "He's straight" with a laughing emoji.
WWEdexerto.com

Logan Paul goes viral on TikTok for mocking his old YouTube vlogs

Logan Paul mocked his old style of YouTube blog videos in a viral TikTok that has now racked up millions of views. In his early videos, Paul used to greet his fans saying “Ayoooo good morning Logang, what’s popping?” In Paul’s TikTok, he goes to open the door to go outside his house and as he does so, he says the old greeting before pretending to vomit and laugh.
InternetPosted by
Mashed

Facebook Can't Believe Jack In The Box Posted This Hilariously Relatable Meme

Fast food chain Jack in the Box is known for their incredibly diverse menu, designed even with the time of day in mind. In 2013, they rolled out their Jack's Munchie Meal — available between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. only (via USA Today). As registered dietitian Robyn Flips told USA Today, "They must have hired some very stoned millennials to dream this stuff up." Well, it seems those same millennials might be working in Jack in the Box's social media department if a recent Facebook post is any indication.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Ludwig defends the most bullied creator on TikTok: “Its gone too far”

Ludwig has moved to defend one of the most bullied TikTokers around, Bentellect, saying that it’s all gone too far. If you’re on TikTok, you’ve probably seen some sort of bullying or even just friendly banter going on between different creators. If you’re not on TikTok, you’ve likely seen something similar on just about every other social media platform.
Behind Viral Videosnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Opens Official TikTok Account

It looks like Pokémon is the next one to join the popular social media platform!. The Pokémon Company announced that an official account for the franchise has gone live on TikTok, a platform where users can share short video clips of all kinds. According to the announcement, the account plans to share unique video clips as well as the latest information pertaining to the games and franchise as a whole too.
Hobbiesdexerto.com

Pokemon card fan shows just how bad the scalping crisis has become

The Pokemon community was left stunned after a viral post showed the damage a Pokemon Trading Card Game scalper had created at a Walmart. The greedy seller tore apart products to get their hands on rare TCG collectibles. Despite launching over 25 years ago, the Pokemon TCG has seen a...
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon Finally Brings Fan Favorite Champion Back to the Anime

Pokemon Journeys has finally brought back a fan favorite champion back to the anime with the cliffhanger from its newest episode! Rather than tackling a traditional Gym League challenge through a single region, this newest iteration of the anime has seen Ash Ketchum and Goh exploring every past region of the franchise thus far as Ash works his way up through the ranks of a brand new challenge, the World Coronation Series. Taking on the toughest trainers in the world in the hopes of facing Leon in a rematch, Ash has faced some tough opponents from his past.

