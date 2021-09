WWE 2K22, the new installment of the popular wrestling saga of 2K Games and 2K Sports, will arrive in March 2022. This has been confirmed by those responsible as part of the recent event SummerSlam, also sharing a first teaser trailer that you can see heading this news with the first sequences that reveal the work done with the new graphic engine of the title. Yes, for now platforms have not been confirmed in which we can play WWE 2K22, although it is assumed that we can do it on PC and consoles, that is, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.