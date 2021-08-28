Cancel
Pittston, PA

Vaccine clinic held at Pittston Area High School

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 6 days ago

A vaccine clinic in Luzerne County aimed to get students the COVID-19 shot before heading back to school.

Pittston Area teamed up with Llewellyn's Pharmacy to host the clinic in the Pittston Area Senior High School cafeteria.

Students 12 and older were accompanied by parents to get vaccinated.

"That's going to be coming in the next few weeks. The FDA is going to approve it for 5 to 11-year-olds," said Gary DeSanto, pharmacist.

"I just wanted it, so I was ready for school," said Sara Arnold, 12th grader.

The school year starts on Monday for students in the Pittston Area School District.

